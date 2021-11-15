JCVI Announces Booster Jabs for 40 Year Olds, Second Jabs for 16-17 Year Olds

“Vaccine advisers are recommending that people aged 40 to 49 should be offered booster jabs.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is advising that they are offered a mRNA booster six months after their second dose.

The JCVI says this should be irrespective of the vaccines given for the first and second doses.

It says booster jabs should be either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or the Moderna vaccine.

The JCVI says analysis shows people who take up the offer of a booster vaccine increase their protection against symptomatic COVID-19 infection to over 90%.

Meanwhile, the JCVI is also advising that all 16 – 17-year olds who are not in an at-risk group should be offered a second dose of the Pfizer jab.

It says the second vaccine dose should be given 12 weeks or more following the first jab.”