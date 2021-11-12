The Sturgeon Guide to Selfies #ElsieMcSelfie

Prior to COP26, No. 10 was keen to prevent Sturgeon hijacking the event as another platform to push her own personal brand and Scottish Independence. While the latter hasn’t materialised she has been busy taking as many selfies with world leaders as humanly possible – even though she doesn’t have a foreign policy remit.

“I don’t pose with anybody,” she insisted yesterday, despite the Scottish government putting out dozens of grinning photos Sturgeon with everyone from AOC and Greta, to Attenborough and the UN Secretary-General. Thankfully The Majority has now released the ultimate bullet point guide to getting the perfect selfie – Nicola Sturgeon style:

Happy snapping!