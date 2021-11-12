Kuenssberg Calls Ed Miliband an “Expert”

On Yesterday’s Newscast, Laura Kuenssberg spoke to former Labour leader Ed Miliband about the ongoing Tory sleaze scandal and COP26. Yes, COP is still ongoing…

The BBC’s political editor described Ed Miliband as a Labour politician who also is “an expert in this field”. Guido isn’t sure what gave Kuenssberg that impression. Miliband stereotypically studied PPE at Oxford university and worked as a media researcher for Channel 4’s A Week in Politics before becoming a SpAd, and then a politician. Nothing scientific that qualifies him to be a “climate expert”. To be fair to Miliband, he does have a Master of Science from LSE… in economics.