British Council and Heritage Lottery Fund Supporting Known CAGE Campaigner

Jaw-dropping finding from Policy Exchange this afternoon as they’ve reveal the British Council and Heritage Lottery Fund are backing an event discussing the work of Asim Qureshi – CAGE’s research director. The logos of both organisations currently appear on promotional material for an event discussing Qureshi’s book “I refuse to condemn”, set to take place on 25th November. Qureshi is perhaps best known for describing Jihadi John as a “beautiful young man”…

The revelation come just two months after Policy Exchange revealed a taxpayer-funded theatre in Camden was set to host a 9/11 event with “apologists for terror”; and forms part of their research for their “Understanding Islamism Project”.

The platform is being given to Qureshi as part of Islamophobia Awareness Month, in collaboration with “Our Shared Cultural Heritage”, Decolonise University of Manchester, and Manchester University Press Radical Readers. “Our Shared Cultural Heritage” is a British Council project funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund…

Once again a cross-party opposition of Khalid Mahmood and Nus Ghani have come out to condemn the event, with the former pointing out:

“The British Council exists to promote cultural understanding between peoples and a positive view of Muslims to showcase the best of Britain. Asim Qureshi and CAGE have consistently shown themselves to be some of the worst. What is an organisation with a royal charter doing in such company?”

After their last exposé, Oliver Dowden launched an immediate investigation, Guido expects the new Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries will do the same again…