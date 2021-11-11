Tories Behind Labour in Another Poll

For the second time in just three days the Tories are behind Labour in a general election voting intention poll. Today’s comes from Redfield & Wilton and puts the Tories on 36%, 2% behind Labour on 38% with a swing from the Tories to Labour of 1.5%. Guido notes it’s the first time Labour’s been ahead in more than one poll in a short time period since January this year. Some Tory MPs who’ve been out campaigning in Bexley and Sidcup this week swore to Guido there was no cut through on the doorstep…