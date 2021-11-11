Paul Scully Blames Journalists For Bad Press

In this morning’s media round, government spokesperson Paul Scully tried to point the finger at journalists and blame them for all the bad press Owen and his sleazy mates have been receiving these past 12 days. He claimed:

“…as often happens, there are stories that are sitting within journalists pockets that they bring out at times like this”.

However, Kay Burley’s frosty response stopped Scully in his tracks:

“Are you saying it’s journalists fault that corrupt politicians are taking money when they shouldn’t be. I’m sure you’re not saying that for one second. Are you?”

After realising his error, Scully sheepishly retreated from blaming hacks. “A politician complaining about the media is like a sailor complaining about the sea….”