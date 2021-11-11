An Apology to Alastair Campbell…

Yesterday Guido’s eye-witness report of Alastair Campbell’s ill-fated awards compèring clearly touched a nerve. Campbell spat back denying various aspects of the story. A dodgy dossier it was not…

Oh dear. Number 10 puppy ‘Guido’ getting a tad obsessed again. On Brexit,show of hands of 500 people in room, one said it was going well. Probably Puppy pal. On transition team we had what we call good banter and I said they did good job raising awareness Brexit happening 1/2 https://t.co/gD5EIAAQdU — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 10, 2021

Guido does have a correction to make regarding yesterday’s supposedly sexed-up story: Campbell claimed that our photo showing a table of his books had gone unsold, misrepresented the truth.

We now accept that was incorrect. Multiple sources tell Guido they were in fact made available free of charge. Couldn’t even give them away…