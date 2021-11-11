£15 Per Hour Campaign Pays £12 Per Hour

Trade Union supporting Sheffield Needs a Pay Rise has spent much of 2020 vehemently campaigning for a £15 per hour minimum wage. In July 2020 they nosily protested for £15 per hour and then in January complained that Rishi’s minimum wage pay rise from £8.72 to £8.91 didn’t “go far enough” because workers “deserve a real living wage of £15 per hour”.

The passionate £15 per hour advocate has advertised three Union Organiser jobs this morning to be paid just £12 per hour. Shameless!

On top of that, the job which involves organising “low wage workers in the food and hospitality sector” will involve “evening and weekend work”. Sounds like a lot of responsibility. Maybe successful applicants should start by improving their own working conditions…