Welsh Labour: Poor People Don’t Go to Football Matches

Now that vaccine passports are being extended to cinemas and sports fixtures across Wales, their impact on small businesses and low income families almost sparked a partisan brawl last night in the Senedd. Fortunately, Welsh Labour MS Jenny Rathbone was on hand to put the issue to rest… by insisting that low income people are too poor to be affected by the changes in the first place.

Speaking in the chamber last night, Rathbone said:

“People on the lowest incomes are not able to go to the matches either the rugby, the football or the cinema. You know, let’s get real on this one.”

No need to worry, then.