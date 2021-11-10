Live with Littlewood!

Tonight Live with Littlewood be asking:

  • Side hustles: Should MPs have second jobs?
  • Not adding up: Why is the media misreporting Covid data?
  • This is not just diversity, it’s M&S diversity: Should we worry about corporate wokery?
On the sofa for tonight’s episode: GB News host Patrick Christys, economist and Telegraph journalist Andrew Lilico, and think tankers John Macdonald, Danielle Boxhall and Emily Carver.
Tune into the UK’s top free market debate show from 6pm ​here.
mdi-tag-outline Institute of Economic Affairs Sponsored
mdi-account-multiple-outline Andrew Lilico Danielle Boxhall Emily Carver John MacDonald Mark Littlewood Patrick Christys
mdi-timer November 10 2021 @ 17:25 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments