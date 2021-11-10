Gove’s Department Levels Up Union and Woke Credentials

Guido learns the newly-created Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has undergone a rebrand over the last few days, with it being announced last night that as well as a new name, they now have a new colour – “union blue”. The deliberately named digital garb “has been selected as DLUHC’s new primary corporate colour” and will be the colour they use in their “departmental logo and other official branded materials.” Yes, the FoI’s been sent…

While Tories may be delighted by the new Union-enforcing branding, they’ll be less pleased at the new mandarin edict that pronouns in email signatures are now mandatory.

Guido presumes Gove is busy picking his own pronouns as we type…