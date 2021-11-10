Geoffrey Cox Wants Someone To Do His Parliamentary Work

Guido was perusing the Tavistock Times when he noticed a well paid opportunity. The local MP is offering a generous £39,981 for a senior caseworker to help with constituency matters. You will have to get your CV in quick, applications close next week. Geoffrey Cox is looking for an all-rounder with the usual skills, plus diplomacy. That will be handy with all the international work going on in the office, although Guido fears it might not be a long term position…

UPDATE: Cox’s office has issued a robust statement