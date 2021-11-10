Geoffrey Cox Wants Someone To Do His Parliamentary Work

Guido was perusing the Tavistock Times when he noticed a well paid opportunity. The local MP is offering a generous £39,981 for a senior caseworker to help with constituency matters. You will have to get your CV in quick, applications close next week. Geoffrey Cox is looking for an all-rounder with the usual skills, plus diplomacy. That will be handy with all the international work going on in the office, although Guido fears it might not be a long term position…
UPDATE: Cox’s office has issued a robust statement
Sir Geoffrey’s view is that it is up to the electors of Torridge and West Devon whether or not they vote for someone who is a senior and distinguished professional in his field and who still practices that profession. That has been the consistent view of the local Conservative Association and although at every election his political opponents have sought to make a prominent issue of his professional practice, it has so far been the consistent view of the voters of Torridge and West Devon. Sir Geoffrey is very content to abide by their decision.