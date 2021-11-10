Alastair Campbell Thwarted by Brexit Yet Again

It seems even a liberal London PR awards shindig isn’t safe territory for Alastair Campbell these days. Guido’s PR co-conspirator was sat in the audience as Campbell delivered a mood-dampening rant against the Government, specifically referencing the Brexit Transition team who were in attendance after being nominated for three awards. A video passed to Guido shows Campbell laying into the hard-working group, saying they should be “ashamed of themselves”. Guido’s mole then proceeded to wet themself with laughter as the Brexit Transition team won two out of the three awards, Campbell having to congratulate them through gritted teeth.

The Brexit team ended up winning both International Campaign Award and the in-house B2B Award. Campbell was clearly bitter, as he went on to announce the Public Sector Award, won by Anchor – a company he joked rhymes with Boris.

In the end the punters clearly didn’t warm to him – as the table of his unsold books demonstrated at the event’s conclusion…