Army Still Hosting Loony Guardian Columnist at Leadership Away Day

Yesterday, two hours after Guido reported the MoD had invited an Extinction Rebellion activist to their annual leadership lectures day, the Army rescinded the invite. Unfortunately for Her Majesty’s forces, they’re still set to be lectured by The Guardian’s Arwa Mahdawi:

🎉New speaker announcement🎉

We are excited to announce that Arwa Mahdawi will be presenting at our Culture and Leadership Conference on Wed 1 Dec 21. Arwa is a journalist for @guardian and author of 'Strong Female Lead'.

Sign up here: https://t.co/OfMVAWY3xg@ArwaM #culture pic.twitter.com/LS2TcsOu0R — Centre for Army Leadership (@Army_Leadership) November 9, 2021

Some co-conspirators may know Mahdawi best for her infamous flip-flop op-eds, in which she notoriously accused “toxic masculinity” of killing people via refusal to wear facemasks, then opined that people shouldn’t be shamed for not wearing facemasks. She also wrote that Melania Trump’s new hairdo should “make us very afraid”, then wrote a scathing riposte when AOC’s barnet came under the spotlight.

Just the sort of consistent, strong-minded leadership from which our troops need to learn…

Among her other work, perhaps the Army will be surprised to learn she’s not too keen on the military. In 2017 she slammed the Israeli actress Gal Gadot as she’d “happily spent time in the Israeli army kicking Palestinian ass and supports the IDF”.

She also wrote an op-ed on the BLM riots in the US under the headline, “If violence isn’t the way to end racism in America, then what is?”; and another in which she lamented that Britain’s now “embarrassing” and that Priti Patel is a “ghoul” – all of these opinions no doubt perfectly suited to a day at Sandhurst lecturing the Army. Still, maybe one of our boys will be keen to ask about how to avoid their barrack thermostats being “constantly set to a ‘sexist’ temperature”…