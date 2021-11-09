“Working From Haven” Geoffrey Cox Prepares for Tropical Storm

Former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox had a busier lockdown than most. Instead of baking banana bread and binge watching Tiger King, the Tory MP found himself working two jobs, earning himself more than £1 million in outside legal work this past year. Cox is well known for being the highest-earning MP after receiving almost £900,000 from law firm Withers and more than £130,000 for other legal work…

Taking advantage of the government’s “work from home” instruction Cox jetted off to the sunny tax haven of the British Virgin Islands between April 29 and May 31 this year and proceeded to cast votes by proxy, participating in Commons debates via Zoom. At the same time he managed to work an additional 140 hours on his far more lucrative contract with Withers 4,000 miles away. Glad he’s got his priorities in order…

This story comes as a sleaze scandal rips through Westminster and people question whether MPs should be allowed to work second jobs. On LBC this morning Dominic Raab said that it’ll be “up to voters to decide whether their MP has the right priorities”.

Guido realises he is not best placed to criticise someone for working on an island away from the Westminster focus of his work. All Guido will say is, it looks like Cox is about to find out that life can be a beach – does he need the MP’s salary anway?