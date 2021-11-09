Army to Host Extinction Rebellion for Talk on Leadership

The Centre for Army Leadership has announced they’re to host Extinction Rebellion’s Chris Taylor at their Culture and Leadership Conference on 1st December. According to the announcement Taylor will talk on “Leadership in a time of social collapse”. Guido imagines Her Majesty’s forces will be only too happy to be lectured by a spokesman for a group that last year hijacked Remembrance Day to daub the Cenotaph in extremist protest garb reading “Climate change means war”.

Surely the army should be busy dealing with loons like Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain – not taking lectures from them…

UPDATE: He’s been uninvited in just under two hours: