Former Labour Minister Kevin Brennan Releases Solo Music Album

Former Labour minister Kevin Brennan, who was an instrumental player during the Blair era, has become the first sitting MP to release a solo music album after publishing his 13-song strong folk album The Clown and the Cigarette. Burgeoning musician Kevin Brennan released his first 6-minute song Ballad of I-40 West in 2016; alas, it failed to strike a chord with listeners…

His latest songs featuring Glen Matlock, ex-bassist for the Sex Pistols, were released in October and so far have had minimal pickup. Perhaps SW1 hacks could show Kevin some support and listen to the album here…