Diane Abbott’s Retirement Plans

This morning Jewish News reported that four hard left Corbynite MPs may face selection battles within their local parties ahead of the next election. At the end of the article they also wrote “Party sources believe Diane Abbott… may have been ready to announce her retirement ahead of the next election.” Eyebrows were raised…

Responding to the piece, however, Diane’s now come out swinging, denying all such claims and writing on Facebook that “there is no truth to any rumours that I am about to retire”:

Shame – she’d have left the Commons at the same election as her lovely Jeremy…