Brighton’s Green Council Leader Caught Jetting to COP26

Why it is really necessary for a local council leader to attend a UN conference Guido doesn’t know given they have absolutely no locus or input into the COP process. To make matters worse Brighton’s Green council leader has been caught with his fly open and forced to apologise after jetting to COP26 in Glasgow. Just days after Caroline Lucas moaned Rishi’s Budget was a joke because of its tax cuts on domestic flights…

Councillor Phelim Mac Cafferty took a plane from London to Glasgow, a 460-mile journey after which he made a speech at a protest march led by Greta Thunberg on the importance of cutting carbon emissions. He also chair’s Brighton and Hove council’s carbon neutral working group. According to the LNER website, the train journey from Brighton to Glasgow would have created 26.68kg of CO 2 – Cafferty’s plane journey created 169.94kg…

Phelim gave a grovelling apology to The Argus, who uncovered his hypocritical act, claiming he was worried his train might have been cancelled:

“This decision to fly was a major failure of my judgement which goes against my political group’s pledges and principles and I unreservedly apologise.” “I will be taking my return journey on train. Again, I apologise unreservedly.”

With some of these politicians it’s all just blah, blah, blah…