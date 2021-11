There’s no shortage of Labour politicians looking to bust a few moves on-camera nowadays. Last week it was Sarah Owen, this week it’s Anas Sarwar. Appearing alongside Matt Forde for a live edition of The Political Party¬†podcast, Sarwar ended the show with a star-making shimmy for the pleasure of the packed audience. While Owen might’ve removed her dance video from TikTok, Sarwar was more than happy to give the crowd a show. Guido tips his hat…¬†