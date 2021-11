Politics Live got feisty this morning when Tory MP Tim Loughton slammed the sanctimonious Alastair Campbell for New Labour’s endless list of sleaze and corruption scandals. In the hilarious clip Loughton urges Campbell to “look at your own house first”.

An infuriated Campbell – clearly in denial – descended into shouts of “like what, like what?” Given the amount of New Labour sleaze scandals it wasn’t particularly hard for Loughton to list a few…