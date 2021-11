The Tories have finally lost their poll lead in the wake of the Paterson lobbying drama – dipping below Labour for the first time in months. According to new data from Ipsos MORI, Labour are now ahead at 36% compared to the Tories 35%, with the Greens at 11% and the LibDems at 9%. That’s a 4 point drop for the Tories while Labour remain static; definitely a Tory loss rather than a Labour gain…