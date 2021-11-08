Starmer Has Billed £113,975 in Second Job Fees Since Becoming an MP in 2015

Keir Starmer stood on a manifesto pledging to end MPs’ second jobs in 2019, nevertheless he’s still found plenty of time to rake in the cash with his legal expertise: since becoming an MP in 2015, Starmer’s banked £113,975 in legal fees for a total of 335.5 hours work – including £25,934.18 in the last 12 months alone. Here’s the full breakdown…

2015:

22 May 2015, received £3,750 (excluding VAT) for independent review and report from Public Prosecution Service of Northern Ireland, Belfast Chambers, 93 Chichester St, Belfast BT1 3JR. Hours: 12.5 hrs. (Registered 29 July 2015)

(excluding VAT) for independent review and report from Public Prosecution Service of Northern Ireland, Belfast Chambers, 93 Chichester St, Belfast BT1 3JR. Hours: 12.5 hrs. (Registered 29 July 2015) 18 December 2015, received £7,060.62 for legal advice from Mishcon de Reya, Africa House, 70 Kingsway, London WC2B 6AH. Hours; approx. 12 hrs.

for legal advice from Mishcon de Reya, Africa House, 70 Kingsway, London WC2B 6AH. Hours; approx. 12 hrs. 16 December 2015, received £9,480 for legal advice from Government of Gibraltar, Joshua Hassan House, Secretary’s Lane, Gibraltar GX11 1AA. Hours: approx. 20 hrs.

2016:

17 June 2016, received £4,000 for legal advice from Simons Muirhead & Burton, Solicitors, 8/9 Frith Street, London, W1D 3JB. Hours: approx. 12 hrs.

for legal advice from Simons Muirhead & Burton, Solicitors, 8/9 Frith Street, London, W1D 3JB. Hours: approx. 12 hrs. From 1 June 2016 until 30 September 2016, received £18,000 (excluding VAT) for legal advice provided to the Mishcon de Reya Academy, Africa House, 70 Kingsway, London WC2B 6AH. Hours: approx. 6 hrs per month, approx. 24 hours work.

(excluding VAT) for legal advice provided to the Mishcon de Reya Academy, Africa House, 70 Kingsway, London WC2B 6AH. Hours: approx. 6 hrs per month, approx. 24 hours work. 14 November 2016, received £3,200 for legal advice from Simons Muirhead & Burton, Solicitors, 8/9 Frith Street, London W1D 3JB. Hours: approx.10 hrs. (Registered 14 December 2016)

2018:

3 January 2018, received £3,300 from Simons Muirhead & Burton, Solicitors, 8/9 Frith Street, London W1D 3JB, for legal advice. Hours: approx. 6 hrs. (Registered 30 January 2018)

from Simons Muirhead & Burton, Solicitors, 8/9 Frith Street, London W1D 3JB, for legal advice. Hours: approx. 6 hrs. (Registered 30 January 2018) 27 June 2018, received £3,500 from Simons Muirhead & Burton, Solicitors, 87-91 Newman St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3EY, for legal advice. Hours: approx. 10 hrs. (Registered 19 July 2018)

2019:

20 June 2019, received £2,826 from Eversheds LLP, Bridgewater Place, Water Lane, Leeds LS11 5QT for legal advice. Hours: approx.10 hrs. (Registered 22 July 2019)

from Eversheds LLP, Bridgewater Place, Water Lane, Leeds LS11 5QT for legal advice. Hours: approx.10 hrs. (Registered 22 July 2019) 20 June 2019, received £5,334 for legal advice. Hours: approx. 20 hrs. (Registered 22 July 2019)

for legal advice. Hours: approx. 20 hrs. (Registered 22 July 2019) 22 August 2019, received £4,000 from Simons Muirhead & Burton, Solicitors, 87-91 Newman Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3EY, for legal advice. Hours: approx. 10 hrs. (Registered 06 September 2019)

from Simons Muirhead & Burton, Solicitors, 87-91 Newman Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3EY, for legal advice. Hours: approx. 10 hrs. (Registered 06 September 2019) 9 August 2019, received £1,855 for legal advice. Hours: approx. 5 hrs. (Registered 06 September 2019)

for legal advice. Hours: approx. 5 hrs. (Registered 06 September 2019) 17 September 2019, received £6,678 from Corker Binning Solicitors, 38 Chancery Lane, London WC2A 1EN for legal advice. Hours: approx. 25 hrs. (Registered 15 October 2019)

2020:

31 July 2020, received £927.50 . Hours: approx. 4 hrs. (Registered 21 August 2020)

. Hours: approx. 4 hrs. (Registered 21 August 2020) 13 August 2020, received £14,130 . Hours: approx. 50 hrs. (Registered 21 August 2020)

. Hours: approx. 50 hrs. (Registered 21 August 2020) 7 December 2020, received £2,399.58 . Hours: approx. 10 hrs. (Registered 23 December 2020)

. Hours: approx. 10 hrs. (Registered 23 December 2020) 16 December 2020, received £5,936 . Hours: approx. 25 hrs.

. Hours: approx. 25 hrs. 24 August 2021, received £17,598.60. Hours: approx. 70 hrs.

As always, nice work if you can get it…