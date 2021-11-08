Starmer Has Billed £113,975 in Second Job Fees Since Becoming an MP in 2015
Keir Starmer stood on a manifesto pledging to end MPs’ second jobs in 2019, nevertheless he’s still found plenty of time to rake in the cash with his legal expertise: since becoming an MP in 2015, Starmer’s banked £113,975 in legal fees for a total of 335.5 hours work – including £25,934.18 in the last 12 months alone. Here’s the full breakdown…
2015:
- 22 May 2015, received £3,750 (excluding VAT) for independent review and report from Public Prosecution Service of Northern Ireland, Belfast Chambers, 93 Chichester St, Belfast BT1 3JR. Hours: 12.5 hrs. (Registered 29 July 2015)
- 18 December 2015, received £7,060.62 for legal advice from Mishcon de Reya, Africa House, 70 Kingsway, London WC2B 6AH. Hours; approx. 12 hrs.
- 16 December 2015, received £9,480 for legal advice from Government of Gibraltar, Joshua Hassan House, Secretary’s Lane, Gibraltar GX11 1AA. Hours: approx. 20 hrs.
2016:
- 17 June 2016, received £4,000 for legal advice from Simons Muirhead & Burton, Solicitors, 8/9 Frith Street, London, W1D 3JB. Hours: approx. 12 hrs.
- From 1 June 2016 until 30 September 2016, received £18,000 (excluding VAT) for legal advice provided to the Mishcon de Reya Academy, Africa House, 70 Kingsway, London WC2B 6AH. Hours: approx. 6 hrs per month, approx. 24 hours work.
- 14 November 2016, received £3,200 for legal advice from Simons Muirhead & Burton, Solicitors, 8/9 Frith Street, London W1D 3JB. Hours: approx.10 hrs. (Registered 14 December 2016)
2018:
- 3 January 2018, received £3,300 from Simons Muirhead & Burton, Solicitors, 8/9 Frith Street, London W1D 3JB, for legal advice. Hours: approx. 6 hrs. (Registered 30 January 2018)
- 27 June 2018, received £3,500 from Simons Muirhead & Burton, Solicitors, 87-91 Newman St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3EY, for legal advice. Hours: approx. 10 hrs. (Registered 19 July 2018)
2019:
- 20 June 2019, received £2,826 from Eversheds LLP, Bridgewater Place, Water Lane, Leeds LS11 5QT for legal advice. Hours: approx.10 hrs. (Registered 22 July 2019)
- 20 June 2019, received £5,334 for legal advice. Hours: approx. 20 hrs. (Registered 22 July 2019)
- 22 August 2019, received £4,000 from Simons Muirhead & Burton, Solicitors, 87-91 Newman Street, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3EY, for legal advice. Hours: approx. 10 hrs. (Registered 06 September 2019)
- 9 August 2019, received £1,855 for legal advice. Hours: approx. 5 hrs. (Registered 06 September 2019)
- 17 September 2019, received £6,678 from Corker Binning Solicitors, 38 Chancery Lane, London WC2A 1EN for legal advice. Hours: approx. 25 hrs. (Registered 15 October 2019)
2020:
- 31 July 2020, received £927.50. Hours: approx. 4 hrs. (Registered 21 August 2020)
- 13 August 2020, received £14,130. Hours: approx. 50 hrs. (Registered 21 August 2020)
- 7 December 2020, received £2,399.58. Hours: approx. 10 hrs. (Registered 23 December 2020)
- 16 December 2020, received £5,936. Hours: approx. 25 hrs.
- 24 August 2021, received £17,598.60. Hours: approx. 70 hrs.
As always, nice work if you can get it…