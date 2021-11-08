Insulate Britain Liken Climate Change to the Nazis

After the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was forced to apologise at COP26 for likening the threat posed by the climate crisis to the Nazis – Insulate Britain, renowned for their tone deaf PR moves – decided to make similarly insensitive comments.

In a now-deleted tweet Insulate Britain compared climate bystanders to Holocaust enabling bystanders in Nazi Germany. Quickly realising their mistake Insulate Britain deleted the insensitive message before reposting a slightly altered but still completely inappropriate tweet. Clearly they thought their reputation needed more trashing…

Karen Pollock Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust told Guido:

“I am fed up of these wholly inappropriate comparisons. Maybe before pronouncing they ought to consider whether they’d say it directly to a Holocaust survivor or their family. I for one, am fed up of having to call this out.” 

Insulate Britain proving once again why they do nothing but harm the climate movement…
