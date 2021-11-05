Zahawi: Extinction Rebellion Should Not Be Taught in Schools

Nadhim Zahawi has finally come out swinging against the eco-loons’ infiltration of schools via woke teachers. Speaking to GB News this morning from COP, the education secretary slammed the teaching of Extinction Rebellion in schools, particularly for younger kids:

“Schools should always remember impartiality. Any contested theory should not be promoted, or if they are, they should be – depending on the year group – people should hear both sides of any argument. But very importantly, it should be very much around the evidence, and impartiality is very important, and not to politicise this in any way. And political groups like Extinction Rebellion should not be promoted in any school.“

Harwood related the conversation back to a story published during his last gig, with Zahawi commenting it was not acceptable for schools like Ramsgate Arts Primary School to promote the group’s “climate justice”, as Guido revealed back in 2019. About time…