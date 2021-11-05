World’s Oldest Magazine on Brink of NFT Bonanza

The Spectator is, at the time of going to pixel, on the brink of raking in over $17,000 for a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) of their famous Brexit butterfly. With the sale ending at 18:04 this evening, co-conspirators have just over an hour to outbid ‘Nathodler‘ for the prized artwork, with the NFT granting the winning bidder unique ownership of one of the Speccie’s most iconic cover pieces. Editor Fraser Nelson writes:

“The cover was not just a bestseller, it’s the artwork most likely to be found on the walls of Spectator readers and embodies a sentiment – of open, global Britain – that has stayed in the political consciousness. When Theresa May delivered her Lancaster House speech about Brexit Britain standing ready to be Europe’s best ally, I spoke to Nick Timothy, then her chief of staff, who was trying to explain it to me. ‘If that speech had an image,’ he said, ‘it would have been a Spectator Brexit butterfly.”

For those ready to enter the bidding war, time is of the essence…