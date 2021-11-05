New Study Suggests Covid Cases Have Peaked

Scientists on the Zoe Covid study have argued that UK cases of Covid-19 have peaked for the year. According to their research there has been a clear decline in cases in under-18s since mid-October, with infection rates levelling off in all age groups except 55 to 75-year-olds. Broadly speaking, that sounds like good news…

Zoe’s Covid Study – which approximates the number of Covid cases in the community – has estimated that there has been a 4.7% decrease from last week to this week in the number daily symptomatic case. The study contends that this is because sustained high rates of infection in schools, and the vaccine success has driven up levels of immunity, causing cases to fall. Herd immunity might be a good, working strategy after all…

This study might explain the current state of plateauing death rates yet dipping case numbers, with 37,269 confirmed cases yesterday and 214 reported deaths. If this study is correct and case rates continue to fall, coupled with the news that Pfizer’s new Paxlovid treatment cuts the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89% when given within three days after the start of symptoms, Covid is effectively over, or at least the beginning of the end is in sight. Humanity has won against the virus.