Labour MP Deletes Cringey TikTok Dance… Too Late

Yet another MP has jumped on the TikTok bandwagon: this time, it’s Labour MP for Luton North, Sarah Owen. Owen may have a way to go before she catches up to her colleague Zarah Sultana, who’s racked up over 180,000 followers compared to Owen’s 203, although that does allow Sarah to get away with deleting her less successful efforts before anyone really notices. Almost.

A recent video of Owen bopping away in what appears to be her own parliamentary office has mysteriously disappeared from her account page. Which would have been a shame, had Guido not kept the receipts…

Guido can’t imagine why Sarah decide to remove it. After all, the video of her calling Boris “a man with an unwashed ass” is still proudly displayed on her profile…