Tory Sleaze Row: Kwasi Questions Commissioner’s Future

This morning Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng warned that “it’s difficult to see what the future of the Commissioner is” after 250 Conservative MPs voted to pass the Leadsom amendment. While Kwasi admitted that it’s “up to the Commissioner to decide her position”. Labour are already on the offensive calling this an attempt to “poison British politics”…

Owen Paterson – who was found by the independent inquiry to be guilty of an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules – is unrepentant following the controversial vote. In a statement sent to the media, Paterson argued that “the process I was subjected to did not comply with natural justice”.

He added:

“I am extremely grateful to the PM, the Leader of the House and my colleagues for ensuring that fundamental changes will be made to internal Parliamentary systems of justice.”

It’s not clear what the government’s next move will be. All the opposition parties say they will boycott any new Standards Committee. A Conservative-only Committee will really leave the Tories marking their own homework…