Tory MPs Furious at Chief Whip

Word reaches Guido of a large swathe of fury from Tory MPs now being directed at the Chief Whip Mark Spencer over the Owen Paterson farce. One senior MP tells Guido that Boris has “blown up” the Chief Whip’s credibility during the farce, with the sacking and re-appointment of Angela Richardson being the cherry on top of the cake. There’s now a view swirling around a chunk of the party that the actions of the last two days have undermined the credibility of the Chief Whip and the integrity of three-line whipping as a whole; pointing out that from now on if enough Tory MPs break the supposedly strict whip they’ll be able to force a policy u-turn and keep their jobs. The PM’s PPSs aren’t escaping the chaos smelling of roses either…