Tory Councillor Jokes About Punching Residents During Planning Meeting

The Conservative leader of the opposition in Hyndburn has been forced to apologise after making an ill-judged joke about potentially wanting to “clock a few” local residents during a planning application meeting. Discussing one upcoming application, she told the 200-strong room:

“…a public meeting for all the residents so that they can have a good old barny with them and if you want, clock a few.“

Residents of the St Oswald’s ward were up in arms about the comments and accused Marlene of endorsing violence…

Despite it obviously being a joke, Marlene has now apologised for her comments, telling residents on Facebook that she would “never endorse violence against any elected representative or public servant as I find this abhorrent, and those who give their lives to public service should be able to do it safely.” Guido’s sure plenty of fellow local councillors will be all-too familiar with Marlene’s planning woes…