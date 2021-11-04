NEW: Tory MP Gets Payroll Job Back After Government U-Turns on Vote in which She Rebelled

Yet more farcical scenes from SW1 this morning as Tory MP Angela Richardson – who was sacked last night after rebelling on the Leadsom Amendment – has been given her job back after the government u-turned on the vote’s outcome. Last night she tweeted “I abstained on the #LeadsomAmendment today aware that my job was at risk, but it was a matter of principle for me.” She’s just tweeted confirmation that she’s got her old job back:

Pleased to be reappointed to my role as PPS to Michael Gove. Busy department and work to get on with. #LevellingUp — Angela Richardson MP (@AJRichardsonMP) November 4, 2021

Presumably Barry Gardiner will be outraged at such flagrant fire and rehire practices…