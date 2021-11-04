Insulate Britain Block Parliament Square, Cops Tell Them Off for Littering

Insulate Britain are back and making a nuisance of themselves, this time in Guido’s own backyard. The crusties have blocked access to Parliament Square, both by the St. Stephen’s Tavern and by Parliament Gates. Hilariously the police have been filmed by LBC picking up their litter and berating the jobless commies for dropping it.

"You're littering not me."



Police collect litter left by around 40 eco protesters from Insulate Britain who have blocked Parliament Square



Read more: https://t.co/wvQSJJRVgJ pic.twitter.com/oNNzz9cidV — LBC News (@LBCNews) November 4, 2021

Stay tuned…