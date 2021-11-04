Owen Paterson Resigning as an MP

“I am very sad that Parliament will lose the services of Owen Paterson who has been a friend and colleague of mine for decades.

He has had a distinguished career, serving in two cabinet positions, and above all he has been a voice for freedom – for free markets and free trade and free societies – and he was an early and powerful champion of Brexit.

I know that this must have been a very difficult decision but I can understand why – after the tragic circumstances in which he lost his beloved wife Rose – he has decided to put his family first.”