Owen Paterson Resigning as an MP

Owen Paterson has announced he will resign as MP for North Shropshire. In a statement released this afternoon, Paterson said “I will remain a public servant but outside the cruel world of politics“:

“I have today, after consultation with my family, and with much sadness decided to resign as the MP for North Shropshire. The last two years have been an indescribable nightmare for my family and me. My integrity, which I hold very dear, has been repeatedly and publicly questioned. I maintain that I am totally innocent of what I have been accused of and I acted at all times in the interests of public health and safety … I, my family and those closest to me know the same. I am unable to clear my name under the current system. “Far, far worse than having my honesty questioned was, of course, the suicide of my beloved and wonderful wife, Rose … She was everything to my children and me. We miss her everyday and the world will always be grey, sad and ultimately meaningless without her. At this incredibly difficult time for my family, we ask that the media respects our privacy and lets us grieve my beloved Rose, the best person I ever met.”