Julia and Zarah’s Big Mask Bust Up

On Politics Live this afternoon firecracker Julia Hartley-Brewer and the ever-opinionated Zarah Sultana had a very entertaining bust up over masks. Sultana claimed she feels

“…incredibly unsafe in the chamber when I’m sitting there wearing a mask and I look across the benches and I see most of the Tories not wearing masks. It makes me feel unsafe, it makes my colleagues feel unsafe.”

Julia could not help but laugh in incredulity pointing out that masks were no where to be seen at the packed and crowded Labour Party conference. Guido cannot understand why Zarah feels so unsafe in the House when she is seemingly so at ease whilst at Labour Party conference.

Guido did some digging and found that Covid case rates in Brighton – when the above photographs from Labour Party conference were taken – hovered at around 229.0 cases per 100,000 people. In comparison case rates today in Central Westminster are 181.1 per 100,000 people. Given this, Zarah’s fears seem unjustified.

Sultana’s performative political point scoring has once again been unmasked…