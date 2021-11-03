Boris Was Star Guest at Telegraph Leader Writers Dinner Last Night

Instead of wasting his time schmoozing celebrity swampies in Glasgow with the Prince of Wales, Leonardo DiCaprio and Stella McCartney, Boris was instead at a far more important and influential event: a reunion dinner party for Telegraph leader writers at the Garrick.

In attendance were editorial stars of past and present, grand old hacks like Charles Moore, Tom Utley, George Trefgarne, Stephen Glover and – oldest of them all – David Howell. Strangely his daughter Frances Howell Osborne, who was briefly a Telegraph leader writer, was not there. Perhaps she didn’t fancy being a guest at the male members only gentlemen’s club…

Notable absentees were Max Hastings, a former editor, and Simon Heffer – both of whom are not fans of the PM. Boris, perhaps conscious that being amongst so many hacks meant whatever he said would leak, praised the bravery of the consensus challenging “heterodox thinkers” assembled in the room. According to Guido’s sources, Dean Godson’s speech was the funniest of the night. It featured an impersonation of the Telegraph’s former owner, Conrad Black…