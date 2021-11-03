ConHome Cabinet Poll: Frost into Second Place, Rishi and Kwarteng Take a Hit

The monthly ConservativeHome members panel is out with, as usual, interesting news about the Tory grassroots’ feelings towards members of the cabinet. Liz Truss remains in No. 1 spot, however is now followed by Lord Frost, up six points no doubt thanks to our impending war with France.

Rishi and Kwarteng have taken big hits thanks to the budget and energy crisis respectively. Golden boy Rishi is now languishing in 12th place on 45.5%, behind the likes of Gove, Coffey, Rees-Mogg, Dorries and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, whose first full month as trade secretary has seen her rise from 10th place to 4th.

Kwarteng has dropped from 42.1% approval last month to 32.6% this month.

Boris remains 5th-lowest regarded on just 19.7%.

Guido spots Sharma has also taken bottom spot, down from 4th-lowest last month, with just 5.8% approval. Clearly the Tory grassroots aren’t warming to his COP summit.

Grant Shapps will be happy, rising from the least popular cabinet member last month at 5.8% to 21.4% today. Despite his personal demotion, Raab’s attack on the human rights act has played well with the grassroots following his Afghanistan performance, boosting up from 22.3% in September to 41% now. Until next month…