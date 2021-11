The Adam Smith Institute are venturing beyond their usual output and have released a new line of 8-year-old whisky. The 40% Highland single malt scotch is bottled in Adam Smith’s home of Scotland and is “not recommended for socialists, statists, bureaucrats, and mercantilists.” Bottles have already been dispatched to Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, and Lord Frost.

Check out Guido’s less-than-successful review above…