Staggering £36.3 Million Video Production Costs for COP26

How much has the COP26 conference cost taxpayers? Guido has dug through the published government contracts to find out…

The government has splashed a whopping £36,083,135.81 on a production services contract with Identity Holdings Limited which includes a supply of production and media services. A shame therefore that the coverage thus far has left conference goers sleepy

They’ve spent an eye-watering £99,547.90 on a contract with production company Premier Events on AV equipment.

Another £45,000 was splurged on fabrication and stage settings.

On top of that £34,828.80 was spent on COP’s catering service which included plant-based Scottish dishes such as squash lasagne, and braised turkey meatballs.

Most laughably is the £71,500 coughed up for PR support – which given how COP26 has been received – seems like a humongous waste of money.

Given that these speeches could have been delivered over Zoom, Guido is pretty convinced that this conference has been a huge COP out…