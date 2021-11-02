Morrisons Triggers Salty Remainers

Remainers are angry at flags again. This time it’s Morrisons taking the heat of their ire after wrapping their products in Union Jack branding, and specifying where their salt and pepper comes from.

Tell me @Morrisons that this is not real. Your response will dictate whether or not I ever shop at your stores again. pic.twitter.com/0RBvgHHM5L — Lee Williscroft-Ferris (@MXOFO) November 1, 2021

Winner winner, non-EU chicken dinner…

Thanks to the online establishment power of the FPBE brigade, they’ve forced Morrisons into a bowing and scraping u-turn, the supermarket promising to immediately rebrand their packaging. They’re now claiming the wording on the meal was due to “a misinterpretation of packaging and labelling regulations”. Ironically, a misinterpretation of EU regulations…

As wonk Sam Ashworth-Hayes explains, EU food labelling regulation 1169/2011, which still exists in the UK as retained EU law, says a primary ingredient from a country other than that in the name should have its origin made clear. Article 2 explains: