Lammy’s Sanctimonious Sleeping Screenshot Sea Change

Yesterday David Lammy treated us to some cutting observations via Twitter, accusing Boris of sleeping during David Attenborough’s speech and telling him to “wake up”:

Downing Street quickly pushed back on the allegation, telling Dan Bloom it’s “total nonsense” to suggest he was sleeping.

Guido thought Lammy would have moral objections to selectively posting screenshots claiming people are asleep during a speech when they actually weren’t. Back in 2019 the Tottenham MP was furious with Twitter users, not least Piers Morgan, for helping a screenshot supposedly showing him asleep in the Commons go viral. Lammy correctly pointed out that the uncropped image showed he was in fact holding his phone.

It’s not nice when the shoe’s on the other foot is it, David…
