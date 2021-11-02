Labour MP Compares Sunak’s Low Growth, High Tax Economy to Ted Heath

It was a Labour MP who provided the stand-out moment from Rishi’s Treasury select committee appearance yesterday. Siobain McDonagh demanded Rishi name a proper tax cut he’d made:

“…it’s not a tax cut, that’s a benefit change. It’s not a tax cut. It’s a change in the taper rate to Universal Credit…you’re just desperate to find a tax cut. We’re sitting in the Margaret Thatcher room, and you hope to emulate her, but the British Prime Minister and British Tory government that you are most emulating at the moment is Ted Heath’s: low growth, and therefore high tax. Is that not the case.”

Rishi responded by saying the UK is forecast to grow at an historically high level next year, which is true, although it’s then to decline back below 2% from 2023. It shouldn’t take a Labour MP to be pointing this stuff out.