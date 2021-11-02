Hoyle Warns MPs Parliament’s Covid Measures May Get Even Stricter

Lindsay Hoyle has defended the introduction of new Covid measures on the parliamentary estate, including mask-wearing and social distancing, after Guido first revealed the plans last night – ahead of the Commission’s announcement to Members. A story which angered Tory MPs Karl McCartney and William Wragg, with the latter pointing out his “surprise” at the news appearing in Guido before his own inbox…

Speaking this afternoon, Hoyle dodged the question of why Guido heard before MPs, though warned that failure to comply may soon result in further Covid restrictions in SW1:

“We’ve got to work together. We’ve come this far because the House has pulled together, ensuring that we’ve got through it…it is about us doing the right thing…we have had an increase in Covid-19 across the House, it’s been badly reflected recently in the rising numbers… “If we can get through these two weeks, I believe we’re then through to next year…unusually, the transmission has been on the estate…so let’s not try and undermine the officials of the house…I will always put the health and safety of this House first. So please help me keep this House open by trying to get through a very crucial two weeks…I’ve got to say, the measures have not been stringent, they could have been even more stringent, and some might have to…”

