Hoyle Raises MPs’ Eyebrows by Hosting Reception Post-Ban

Last night Guido was first to reveal Lindsay Hoyle and the Parliament commission had instigated their own ‘Plan B’ Covid restrictions, banning “all events on the estate that do not relate to parliamentary business” for two weeks including:

Banqueting events (member-sponsored and third party)

Tours

And other meetings

The move to semi-lockdown was so immediate the APPG for Beer event last night was cancelled. After raising frustrations in the Commons today, however, some MPs are questioning why one event still looks like it’s set to go ahead tomorrow night – a reception in Sir Lindsay’s own house.

According to multiple frustrated sources, the reception to celebrate the 50th Anniversary for Bangladeshi independence, co-organised by the APPG for Bangladesh, is still in multiple MPs’ diaries with no word on it being cancelled. Guido’s asked the Speaker’s office why he’s seemingly got a ‘get out of jail free’ card – so far they’ve remained tight-lipped…