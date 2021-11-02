Eustice Defends World Leaders’ Gas-Guzzling Jets and Motorcades #COP26

As nearly 120 world leaders touched down in Scotland yesterday for COP26, the sight of private jets hitting the tarmac and presidential convoys of 20 Cadillacs has raised a few questions – and even more eyebrows – over the proactivity of those lecturing us this week. Pressed on the apparent hypocrisy by Nick Ferrari, George Eustice pushed back on the suggestions:

“It’s always possible to see it in those terms… I take a slightly bigger picture view on this, which is we’re only going to tackle this challenge if we get governments around the world to make the right commitments and take the necessary steps to hit them…that does require people to travel…I don’t accept that we lecture people what to do…”

If the clock really is about to strike midnight on climate change, an armada of gas-guzzling cars, helicopters, and jets streaming into Glasgow isn’t the best way to prove you take it seriously…