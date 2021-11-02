Biden’s True Scotsman Experience

Despite being shunted from private jet to private high-security motorcade, Biden’s still managed to have a traditional welcome to Scotland. According to the White House reporters’ pooled report the President, while travelling from Edinburgh to Glasgow, was confronted by a “large, naked Scottish man” taking his picture. ‘Did you try the battered sausage?’

“At one point when we were still on smaller country roads, a large, naked Scottish man stood at his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone.”

Nice to see Alex Salmond keeping busy in political retirement…