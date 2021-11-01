Scottish Green Co-Leader is a Plane Hypocrite

Co-conspirators will no doubt be blithely unaware of the existence of Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater, although she finally managed to capture Guido’s attention yesterday when slamming the PM for flying from the G20 to COP. Lorna argues that he could have taken the train and set an example, despite the fact the G20 was in Italy, and COP is in Glasgow. When people pointed out this unfortunate reality of inconvenient geography mixed with a lack of teleportation, Lorna doubled down:

Clearly for the co-leader of the Scottish Greens, a 28 hour journey involving four trains, three metro systems and five overground connections is a good use of time…

The problem for Lorna is that in 2019 she herself tweeted she was in Brussels airport on her way to Sweden to promote environmental tidal energy.

According to Lorna’s logic, Guido is outraged she didn’t set an example by taking the 36-hour train from Glasgow Central via Euston, London St Pancras, Amsterdam and Berlin to Stockholm Central.

How will anyone be able to trust the Scottish Greens again?
