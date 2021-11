At least somebody’s having fun at COP. As the President of the United States nodded off on-camera in the conference hall, Greta Thunberg stood outside to rally the troops and sing a few songs:

“Inside COP there are politicians pretending to take our future seriously […] We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people, nature and the planet. No more whatever the f*ck they’re doing inside there.”

Maybe now the world leaders will finally listen. At least the ones still awake.